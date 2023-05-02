Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Koreatown

Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver struck a female pedestrian around 5:15 a.m. in the area near W. 1st Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue and possibly fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where died from her injuries.

A suspect or vehicle description was not released.

No other information was immediately available.