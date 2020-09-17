Woman killed inside her own home after apparent drunk driver slams into residence

A manslaughter charge is expected to be filed later Friday after Pomona Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed a car into a home, leaving one woman dead.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Colony Dr., near South Hamilton Boulevard.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was reportedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and slammed into the home.

Images from SkyFOX show a vehicle wedged inside the corner of the house. The vehicle’s trunk was the only part of the car that is visible from the outside.

Officials say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was trapped under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes and was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver had to be pulled out from the wreckage and is now in the hospital in an unknown condition.

Pomona Police said it appeared as though the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.