Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside; suspect sought

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Riverside early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Riverside police officers were called to the intersection of Orange and Center streets just before 2 a.m. Arriving officers discovered a woman on the side of the road with a bike and other belongings scattered for at least a block. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities and a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was not available.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside PD.

