Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue.
According to police, two men walked up to a group hanging out in the area and suddenly started shooting.
A woman in her mid-60s died at the scene. A man was also shot in the foot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
A suspect description was not immediately available.