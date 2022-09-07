Expand / Collapse search

Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA

The fatal shooting is being investigated as gang-related, police said.

LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. 

According to police, two men walked up to a group hanging out in the area and suddenly started shooting. 

A woman in her mid-60s died at the scene. A man was also shot in the foot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. 

A suspect description was not immediately available. 


 