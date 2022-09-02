Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say

article

A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said.

21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos.

The deadly incident happened around 2:30 a.m. August 21, in the 600 block of 62nd Street in an industrial area in South LA's Florence neighborhood.

Police said an illegal underground party was taking place at a warehouse when a fight broke out. LAPD officials said that's when a suspect in a white Acura deliberately plowed their car right into Lobos and crashed into a pole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school senior intentionally hit, killed by 2 cars outside party in South Los Angeles: LAPD

The suspect took off running and then proceeded to jump into another car that returned to the scene and ran him over for the second time.

The driver of the second vehicle drove back and forth trying to hit other people at the party, police said.

Lobos died at the scene. He was a senior at Santee High School, his mother told FOX 11.

It is unknown if the second driver was identified or arrested. It is unclear what role Franco played in the crime.