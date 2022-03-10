Woman in critical condition after falling off cliff at Point Fermin Park

article

A woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after she fell an estimated 100 feet from a cliff at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Air support teams with the Los Angeles Police Department conducted the rescue operation after they received a report about the fall around 12:10 p.m. and that it was accidental.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

No further information was immediately available.

