A woman fell in a manhole in Santa Ana Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call from the 1200 block of North Bush Street in Santa Ana a little before 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to pull the woman out of the manhole and took her to the hospital.

It is unknown how the woman ended up in the manhole.

Officials did not specify the severities of the woman's injuries from the manhole incident.