Woman groped on Artesia bike path overnight; LASD searching for suspect

The search is on for a suspected groper after a woman was attacked on a bike path in Artesia overnight, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was walking on a bike path in the 11400 block of 184th Street when she was pushed from behind around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect proceeded to grope her butt and her breasts over her bra.

The victim attempted to scream, however, the suspect placed his hand over her mouth and attempted to remove her blouse. She continued to struggle and eventually, she managed to scream for help. At that point, the attacker left the scene and was last seen running toward Heather Lane.

Lakewood Station deputies were at the scene for 30 minutes following the attack searching for the suspect, but the search was called off when they were unable to locate him.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.

