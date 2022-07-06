Woman at Murrieta bar allegedly assaulted, knocked unconscious by security guard

A security guard has been fired after he was caught on surveillance video punching a customer and knocking her unconscious outside a bar in Murrieta.

The incident happened at The Cove Bar and Grill on June 25 just after 2 a.m.

According to police, the security guard - identified as 24-year-old Kingtupu Logotala of Hemet - was interviewed and ultimately arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury. He has since been released on $25,000 bail.

Based on witness statements and video provided by The Cove Bar and Grill, it appeared a verbal altercation took place before the physical altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Ryan Hollenweger at (951) 461-6361 or Sergeant Miguel Garcia at (951) 461-6362.