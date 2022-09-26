Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department.

The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, Hannah Esser, 20, was "engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian" before hitting him with her car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the collision was intentional and Esser was arrested.

SUGGESTED: Accused sexual predator targeting women at Santa Monica College arrested

The man who was killed in the collision has yet to be identified.

Cypress police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 714-229-6632.