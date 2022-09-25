Sexual predator targeting women at Santa Monica College: police

Authorities are warning women at Santa Monica College of a man who befriends women on campus and then sexually assaults them, according to police.

The man has been befriending women near the outdoor tables south of Drescher Hall, campus police said. Once he has befriended the victim, he then lures the woman off campus to "hang out" then sexually assaults her, according to authorities.

The man is described as 5'9", about 135 pounds, with short black hair and black eyes.

Both the Santa Monica College Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

Anyone who has encountered the sexual predator or has any information is asked to contact the Santa Monica College Police Department at 310-434-4300 and ask for a supervisor.