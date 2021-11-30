Woman arrested after walking onto tarmac at LAX

It was a bizarre scene at the Los Angeles International Airport overnight when a woman ran out onto the tarmac.

Airport officials said the woman walked out of a concourse door at Terminal 1 Monday night and proceeded to walk onto a ramp.

The woman did have a plane ticket and told officials she was "trying to flag down the plane."

SUGGESTED:

Brief power outage at LAX delays dozens of flights

LAX 'Jet Pack Man' Latest: New video may finally solve viral mystery

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the incident and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

No flights were delayed due to the incident.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.