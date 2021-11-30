Woman arrested after walking onto tarmac at LAX
LOS ANGELES - It was a bizarre scene at the Los Angeles International Airport overnight when a woman ran out onto the tarmac.
Airport officials said the woman walked out of a concourse door at Terminal 1 Monday night and proceeded to walk onto a ramp.
The woman did have a plane ticket and told officials she was "trying to flag down the plane."
She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the incident and to undergo a mental health evaluation.
No flights were delayed due to the incident.
