Woman arrested after remains of man missing since 2014 discovered in makeshift tomb

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Trista Spicer of San Bernardino booked on suspicion of murder. Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino Police Department.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was arrested last week after police found the remains of a man who'd been missing since 2014 in a makeshift ‘tomb’ at a San Bernardino home.

Trista Spicer, 43, of San Bernardino, was booked on suspicion of murder on Sept. 2 for the murder of Eric Israel Mercado, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they received a tip about possible human remains at a residence in the 1400 block of E. Davidson Street last month. 

After an investigation, officers were able to serve a warrant at the home. As they were serving the warrant, officers say they found what appeared to be a makeshift tomb. When they entered the tomb, they found a person's remains. According to police, Spicer lived at the home with Mercado. Mercado was reported missing by his family in 2014 and had not been seen since, according to officers.

Police determined that Spicer was responsible for Mercado's murder, and issued an arrest warrant. Spicer was arrested last Friday and booked into a local jail. Police are still investigating Mercado's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 909-384-5762 or 909-384-5613.