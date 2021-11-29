Grandmother, 4 children shot to death inside Lancaster home; father detained

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a grandmother and four of her grandchildren, all under the age of 12, were shot to death inside their Lancaster home late Sunday night, officials said.

The deadly shootings occurred at a home located in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, near the intersection of Avenue J and 30th Street E, around 10:30 p.m., the LASD said.

Homicide investigators said deputies responded to the home after receiving a "Rescue Responding" call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper torso. A short time later, they also discovered a girl and three boys suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said a man, believed to be the father of the young victims, was detained after he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station to turn himself in.

He is currently being interviewed by investigators.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online or can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

