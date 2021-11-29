Neighbors react to horrific Lancaster shooting that killed 4 children, grandmother

To neighbors, what happened on their Lancaster street was painful.

To the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, it was gruesome. They got a 911 call from a woman who came home from an evening out to find the bodies of her four children – all under 12 – and her mother dead.

Investigators said a handgun and shotgun were found in the house.

As police lights lit up the neighborhood, nearby residents heard screaming.

Neighbor Grace Beltran said, "We heard a woman screaming. She was really screaming, ‘My babies are dead. They’re all dead.’"

When the sun came out, so did the coroner. For family members who were publicly grieving, it was all overwhelming. We saw one woman wanting to cross the yellow police tape to get to the house where it all happened.

A neighbor said, "It just makes me want to cry."

Another said, "It breaks my heart. I can’t even believe it."

As for the suspect, LASD says that while patrol officers were rushing to the scene, the children’s 29-year-old father Germarcus David showed up at the Lancaster’s Sheriff’s station reportedly wanting to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with murdering his four children and mother-in-law.

David is due in court for arraignment Tuesday. He’s being held on a bail of $2 million.

