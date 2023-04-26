Witness of Newport Beach fight sought: Police

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a potential witness to a fight in Newport Beach over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 1:40 a.m. in the parking lot at 3101 Newport Boulevard.

According to police, the witness was not involved in the fight could have more information to help the case as it continues to be investigated.

The witness is described as a man wearing a black baseball hat, long-sleeve gray "Jack's Surfboards" sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that can assist us in this case is asked to contact Detective R. Stucken of the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 949-644-3797.




