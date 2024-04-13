Wisconsin man charged with murder after woman's leg found at Milwaukee park

On Friday, a Wisconsin man was charged with the murder of a woman whose leg was discovered on the beach of a lakefront park near Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County circuit court, Maxwell Anderson, 33, is currently held in jail, facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in connection with the death of Sade Robinson.

Prosecutors allege that Anderson intentionally killed Robinson, mutilated her corpse, and committed arson of property other than a building. Investigators discovered Robinson's severed leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy the day after she was last seen, with a preliminary DNA analysis linking it to her.

Anderson, a resident of Milwaukee, was arrested on April 4, just two days after a passerby discovered Robinson's leg.

A friend reported Robinson missing on April 2. According to the complaint, an employee of the building where Robinson lived informed police that Robinson had expressed excitement about a date she had scheduled for April 1.

How authorities identified Maxwell Anderson

Following Robinson's report of being missing, officers conducted a welfare check at her residence but did not locate her. They then contacted the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to inform them of the missing person report.

On April 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a car fire near 29th and Lisbon. Using its license plate information, the authorities identified the vehicle as belonging to Robinson.

During the investigation, Robinson's friend mentioned her use of the Life360 app, which showed Robinson's phone in Warnimont Park around 4:30 a.m. on April 2.

Further examination of Robinson's phone records revealed communication with a number associated with Maxwell S. Anderson, who provided the same number during the booking process. This information led authorities to Anderson's residence.

Robinson and Anderson had met for a "first date" at a local seafood restaurant on April 1. The restaurant owner confirmed Anderson's former employment there, and a bartender reported serving them and observing casual conversation before they departed together.

Police reported the discovery of additional human remains on April 5 and April 6. As of now, these remains have not been definitively identified as belonging to Robinson.

"At this point in time, we don't believe there are any other victims out there," Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball told reporters Friday.

Anderson was ordered held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination was set for April 22.

Upon learning the harrowing details surrounding the death of the 19-year-old woman, Robinson's family demanded justice.

"This sick, son of a (expletive) is going to pay," said Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother.

With Anderson now facing charges, the family is seeking a conviction. Despite speaking barely above a whisper and struggling to hold back tears, Scarbrough is steadfastly advocating for her daughter.

"This is justice for Sade," she said. "Who the (expletive) would do something like this to my beautiful baby?"

Meanwhile, community members are actively searching for the remaining parts of Robinson's body in the hopes of providing her family with some closure. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for a memorial and other expenses for Robinson's family.

The Associated Press and FOX 6 Milwaukee contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.




















