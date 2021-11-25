Windy Thanksgiving: Power outages force families to make last-minute change of plans

Southern California Edison has turned off power to more than 64,000 across five counties this Thanksgiving.

SCE's Public Safety Power Shut Offs (PSPS) kicked in for some of its customers after wind speeds reached a threshold deemed too dangerous and likely to damage live wires that could possibly start fires.

In Riverside County, over 20,000 customers have been affected so far. San Bernardino County has close to 10,000, while Los Angeles and Ventura counties have about 15,000 left in the dark.

We follow families as they try to adapt their Thanksgiving plans. Some are moving the meal, others are borrowing generators, and some just giving up and getting drive-through for the kids.

Northeast winds could gust to 60mph in some areas through Thanksgiving and into Black Friday. You can follow the latest on the SCE outages here.

