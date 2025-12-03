Argument between father and son turns deadly

The Brief A man stabbed his father to death inside their home. The son was then shot and killed by police. Police say the son has attacked family members in the past.



An argument between family members turned deadly.

What we know:

According to the LAPD, a man stabbed his father to death Wednesday morning inside their Lake Balboa home. The suspect was then shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home around 7:30 a.m. on the 17200 block of Valerio Street for reports of a domestic dispute.

Arriving officers heard sounds of a struggle and forced their way into the house.

"Male adult son was assaulting his father, and there was also indication that the male adult son had assaulted family members in the past here. When the officers arrived here at the location, they did hear a fight or a struggle inside. They forced entry. They observed the suspect assaulting the victim, and that's what resulted in an officer-involved shooting," said LAPD Capt. Michael Bland.

At least one officer opened fire and the younger man was struck.

Both father and son were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The son had allegedly attacked family members in the past.

A pair of scissors was recovered by police, but it was not immediately clear if they had been used during the attack.