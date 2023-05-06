Whittier homes evacuated as LASD responds to barricade suspect

Several homes in the Whittier area have been evacuated Saturday as law enforcement works to negotiate with a suspect barricaded in a home.

The barricade began shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at a residence in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities did not provide much information about the incident or what led to the suspect barricading in the home, but said that the suspect is armed.

The homes surrounding the residence have been evacuated "for the safety of the residents," according to the LASD.

The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was working Saturday evening to make contact with the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the situation was asked to call the LASD's Industry Station at 626-330-3322, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.