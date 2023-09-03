Arrest made in death of 84-year-old man stabbed in his own home in Whittier

An arrest has been made in the death of an 84-year-old man who was stabbed in his own home in Whittier.

On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the suspect after a days-long search.

Back on August 28, Rolland Alexander was stabbed to death at his home on Goodhue Street. The suspect is also accused of stabbing another elderly man – also in the Whittier area – in the same day.

At one point after the double stabbing, the suspect allegedly drove away in Alexander's Toyota Rav4 – which was eventually recovered in Chino.

The suspect's name has not been released to the public as of Sunday evening.