Sunshine Protection Act: How permanent daylight saving time would impact LA

Americans are one step closer to never having to "fall back" or "spring forward" with resetting their clocks after the U.S. Senate approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Senators on Tuesday unanimously voted for the Sunshine Protection Act, or S.623, which will now move to the House. If House members approve, it would then go to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

What could this look like for Los Angeles?

When would the bill take effect?

According to the text of the bill, California residents would still need to change their clocks at least two more times. The new time wouldn’t go into full effect until 2023, with clocks not rolling back after springing ahead for Daylight Saving Time in March of next year.

After that March 2023 spring forward, no more time changes would take place in most of the United States.

How does this affect me?

This means a few things.

Californians are used to the sun going down just after 4 p.m. in the month of December, but that would change with permanent DST.

The real change would occur at sunrise, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. With the time shifted forward by an hour, sunrise would not occur until after 8 a.m. for much of the winter, meaning that morning commutes for students and workers would be a bit darker.

In fact, sunrise wouldn’t occur until after 8 a.m. for a span of nearly two months between December and February.

As for sunset, it will start getting darker later and later. Right now, the sun sets for us around 7 p.m., with its peak hitting around July where the sun won't go down until a little after 8 p.m. After July, the sun will gradually set earlier.

Simply put, with permanent DST, this means you'll see one less hour of daylight in the mornings from November through February, but you'll have daylight one hour longer in the evening.

What is daylight saving time?

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, daylight saving time, or DST, started in the U.S. in 1918 as a way to create more sunlit hours when the weather is the warmest.

During the long days of summer, the sun rose in some northern regions between 4 and 5 a.m., when most non-farmers were asleep. Sunset happened before 8 p.m. and people turned on lights. By moving the clocks ahead an hour, backers believed the country could divert a bit of coal-fired electricity to the military instead of using it for an hour of home power. It was again adopted in World War II.

RELATED: Growing movement to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

After each war, Congress rescinded the national laws, but many people liked the extra hour of sunshine at the end of summer days, so some states and even cities observed daylight saving time while others kept standard time year-round. That meant driving relatively short distances could result in a time change or three.

By 1966, airlines and other clock-watching businesses tired of such quirks and pushed Congress to pass the Uniform Time Act. It codified daylight saving time, although it has been periodically modified, particularly the start and end dates. The only states not observing daylight time are Hawaii and Arizona, except for the latter’s Navajo reservations, which do.

DST is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation).

Daylight saving time

There aren’t many studies showing whether standard time or daylight saving time is better for Americans, other than it being more of a matter of personal preference. However, Rubio has expressed several reasons why he favors daylight saving time, citing various studies.

The senator believes making DST permanent will reduce car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians as there will be more daylight during drivers’ standard work hours, pointing to findings from the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research.

He also said that having more daylight in the evening will reduce the risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.

Rubio also cited a study where robberies could also decrease by 27% if there was more daylight during the evening hours.

Other benefits, according to Rubio, include reducing childhood obesity, increasing in physical fitness as well as improving the agricultural economy.

He also believes a permanent DST will reduce energy usage. However, According to timeandate.com, a permanent DST will not reduce energy as more people use computers, TV screens, and air conditioning units whether or not the sun is still up, meaning that any energy saved with DST is negligible.

What Americans think of daylight saving time

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

But the clock may be running out on how much longer daylight saving time will stick around.

Rubio has repeatedly attempted to make DST permanent. Several other states have voiced their support or opposition to daylight saving time.

But any change can’t take effect unless Congress changes federal law.

And in case you’re wondering, if the proposal fails to become law, we get to change those clocks again when daylight saving time ends on November 6, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.