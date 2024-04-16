Westside residents fed up with crime, many say they don't feel safe anymore

Citing a series of recent violent incidents, including assaults and shootings, residents of Los Angeles' Westside are expressing growing concern over their safety.

The latest incident involved a 29-year-old man charged with attacking and sexually assaulting two women near the Venice Canals on April 6. Anthony Francisco Jones faces multiple felony charges, including forcible rape and attempted murder. The attacks left one victim with eight jaw fractures and her mouth had to be wired shut, the victim, Mary Klein told FOX 11 in an interview following the brutal attack.

In another alarming incident, a 41-year-old man was arrested after drawing an active shooter response by firing dozens of rounds from a rooftop in Marina del Rey, while livestreaming the attack on social media. Victoryloc Nguyen, described as a self-employed chef, allegedly fired between 30 and 50 rounds, but miraculously did not hit anyone.

Just last month, a 6-year-old girl was assaulted by a homeless man while walking with her parents in Santa Monica, and back in January, a music producer, William Edwards III, was fatally shot by a homeless woman while sitting in his car in Santa Monica.

These incidents have reignited concerns about public safety in the Westside, with City Councilwoman Traci Park denouncing what she described as "catch-and-release" and "criminals-are-the-victims" policies.

"People in the city of Los Angeles are sick and tired of feeling unsafe," Park said. "No woman, no visitor, no family should be unsafe walking in any neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles."

She said there are "unstable and potentially dangerous" people roaming the streets, and said Los Angeles "is getting a bad reputation."

Speaking about the Venice Canal attacks, Park said, "This time it was two innocent women minding their own business just walking through the canals. It could have been any one of us -- your neighbor, your colleague, your friend, your sister, your wife. It is time that we get serious about public safety in Los Angeles."