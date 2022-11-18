Westchester 7-Eleven security guard fires shots at robbery suspects: LAPD

Authorities were looking for four robbery suspects after shots were fired inside a 7-Eleven store in the Westchester area early Friday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the store located in the 54000 block of West Centinela Avenue at 3 a.m. Arriving officers were told four men entered the store and are accused of stealing various merchandise.

LAPD officials said the store’s armed security guard shot at the suspects who immediately left the scene.

No injuries were reported and a description of the suspects was not available.

