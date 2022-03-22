'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler invited to Oscars after backlash

What a turn of events.

"West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler may be headed to the Academy Awards after all!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler was invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to come as a presenter.

Zegler recently revealed she was not invited to the Oscars, despite being one of the leads in "West Side Story," nominated for Best Picture.

On Instagram, Zegler previously suggested she attempted to get an invite but was unsuccessful, writing, "I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening." After the backlash against the Academy and Disney, Zegler said she appreciated "all the support" while noting she was "currently shooting in London," appearing to imply this was a factor.

"Let's all just respect the process," she wrote, "and I'll get off my phone."

But the Reporter says that "efforts are being undertaken to rearrange the film's shooting schedule to enable Zegler to be at the Oscars." The report didn't make clear whether Zegler has accepted the invitation.

While Zegler is not nominated for an Oscar, she did win a Golden Globe for her performance earlier this year.

