West Hollywood robbery suspect follows woman home, deputies say; suspected in more crimes

Deputies in West Hollywood believe a recently-arrested robbery suspect may be responsible for more crimes, after a series of robberies in the city, including one where he allegedly followed a woman home.

Hardy Arriaza was arrested after two burglary attempts on Jan. 12, which happened on the same block, within hours of each other.

The first was just after midnight that morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Arriaza followed a woman as she was entering her apartment. The woman, deputies said, thought Arriaza was trying to get in. The two got into a struggle, and she was able to break free, going into a neighbor's apartment.

Just before 2 a.m. that same morning, deputies said Arriaza removed a kitchen window from another apartment nearby and crawled in the window. A woman inside saw Arriaza enter the house and screamed. Deputies said Arriaza threatened the woman, who was able to get out of the apartment.

When deputies got there, they found Arriaza still in the apartment and they arrested him.

Deputies now believe Arriaza may have been involved in similar incidents, and are asking anyone with any information about such crimes to contact detectives at 310-358-4033. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by submitting them online at p3tips.com.