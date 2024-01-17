Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed after being struck by 3 vehicles

Newly released video shows the moments three separate vehicles struck a pedestrian, killing him on the roadway.

The Los Angeles Police Department is circulating the video in hopes the public can identify the three vehicles involved.

The deadly hit-and-run crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 12 on San Fernando Road, just south of Montague St., in Pacoima.

Police say the pedestrian, a man in his late 20's or early 30's was crossing San Ferando Road when a light-colored pickup truck which was traveling northbound on southbound lanes struck the pedestrian.

The man fell to the ground but attempted to get up… that's when a second vehicle, a light-colored full-size SUV, struck him as well. The force of the second collision threw the pedestrian onto the southbound lanes where he was run over yet again by a third vehicle. The third vehicle was described as a dark-colored mid-size SUV.

Police say all three vehicles failed to stop and render aid. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police are searching for all three vehicles involved. The first and second vehicles were last seen driving northbound on San Fernando Road towards Osborne Street. The third vehicle was last seen driving southbound on San Fernando Road towards Branford Street.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise. Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Sison at (818) 644-8022 or Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.