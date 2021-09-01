West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled due to delta variant

article

West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is once again canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Wednesday's announcement comes as West Hollywood looks to control the spread of the delta variant. Carnaval was canceled last year, also due to the pandemic.

West Hollywood city officials explained in the press release that the area remains under a local emergency in response to the ongoing pandemic.

According to Los Angeles County Public Health, the county reported about 2,200 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths Wednesday.

