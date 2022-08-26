West Covina mall targeted by smash-and-grab robbers, witness says

article

Another Southern California shopping center was allegedly hit by a group of smash-and-grab robbers – this time in West Covina.

A witness from Plaza West Covina told FOX 11 that three Black men wearing masks came up to Kevin Jewelers on Plaza Drive with hammers and started smashing the cases.

The suspects ran off with what the witness described as "a lot of jewelry."

No one was hurt, according to the witness. The jewelry store is closed for the night as employees pick up the pieces.

FOX 11 made calls to the West Covina Police Department but could not be reached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.