Teen arrested in murder of liquor store employee who died trying to prevent robbery in West Covina

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of Karan Singh, a liquor store employee who tragically lost his life while attempting to thwart a robbery in West Covina last week.

Singh was fatally shot on October 8, while he was working as a clerk at Big Bob's Liquor & Market. Police said that two males entered the store and stole merchandise. Trying to protect the store, Singh confronted the suspects, and that's when the shooting occurred.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, which led to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has swiftly filed charges for first-degree murder against the teen, who is from East Los Angeles. His name was not released because he is a minor. The juvenile is currently in custody at a local juvenile detention center and is slated to make an appearance at the Pomona Courthouse on October 13.

The investigation continues as detectives work to identify the second suspect. If you have any information that could be valuable to this ongoing investigation, you're asked to contact the West Covina Police Department tip line at 626-939-8688 or leave a tip at https://www.lacrimestoppers.

The community's cooperation and assistance are vital in ensuring justice for Karanvir Singh and his family as this case unfolds. West Covina police detectives are committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and bringing those responsible to justice.

Karan Singh (PHOTO: Submitted by family) (FOX 11)

Family told FOX 11 that Singh was the store owner's brother-in-law, and he had been in the U.S. for less than a year, coming from India. He was saving up to bring his wife and 12-year-old son here. Customers explained that the owner does this with family and friends — gives them jobs when they first get here, until they get comfortable with their English, get all their immigration papers in order, and get established and comfortable with the community.

Singh had just started working at the register after a few months of working in the stockroom. Customers said he was eager and friendly, "like they all are."

The owner himself worked at the store as a clerk when he first arrived in the U.S. in the ‘90s. He saved enough to buy the store in 2006, and helped many other friends and family from India get their first job here. He said there haven't been any serious incidents at the store, until recently, as crime in Southern California, particularly smash-and-grabs, have hit the news.