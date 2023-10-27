LASD investigating man's death in West Carson

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a man’s death in West Carson on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of West 227th Street in the unincorporated area of Torrance in LA County at 4:15 a.m.

LASD deputies located the victim, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by authorities.

The details surrounding the man's death were not provided by officials and no further information was available.

Those with information about the man’s death are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.