West Adams plant shop forced to move, looking for new home

A West Adams plant shop is being forced to move as developers are swooping in for new construction.

Sandra Mejia runs The Plant Chica on Jefferson Boulevard with her husband Bantalem Adis. If you asked her, "you're the plant woman," Mejia would say "I'm the plant girl. I fell like ‘woman' is too serious."

But the situation for Mejia, Adis and The Plant Chica is serious. The couple are being forced to move out of their location by June 30.

Mejia said the move is happening because developers want to construct a building on the property, where a little over two years ago she turned an auto body shop into a community greenhouse to sell plants and have community functions.

The impending move is proving to be emotional for both Mejia and Adis.

"I feel like we've done a lot to get to this point, and it's just… like figuring out the next step," Adis said.

That next step, the couple said, is to find a new place in the same neighborhood where Mejia grew up. Mejia said she wants the new location to be in West Adams because she feels her business and "Green Space" is good for the neighborhood. If they can't find a new place, Mejia said they'll work to change their business model to online only.

This Mother's Day, The Plant Chica gave out free plants to all moms. Business was brisk. Customers who were familiar with the family's situation called it "disheartening" and "sad, really sad."

Mejia and Adis agree, the coming move is sad, and said they have a fear of what the future may or may not hold.

The two have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the move. The campaign can be found by clicking here.