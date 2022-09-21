Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer

Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.

Shaniece tried Saratoga sparkling water for the first time and was gifted with Saratoga Water swag. But sparkling water wasn’t all that flowed, as swag gifts arose all around Shaniece and some of her favorites included candles by Milena, beauty products by Reyaluxe and pendants from Readings By Vida.

True to her aura of compassion and grace, Shaniece aspires to be a criminal defense lawyer someday to help those who have made mistakes in their lives. Shaniece believes in the goodness of people.

Shaniece

Shaniece is also a natural leader and very open about sharing her thoughts and feelings. The adoptive family Shaniece hopes to find is one that values and demonstrates openness, positive energy and thoughtfulness… and one she can rely on, unconditionally.

Tune in to Wednesday’s Child to watch Shaniece shine her light as she mingles at this Luncheon. Then to learn more about adoption, contact the Wednesday’s Child WarmLine at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).