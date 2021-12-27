Wednesday's Child: Sean would love a forever family this holiday season

Sean, 10, is a kid in foster care in need of an adoptive family. With the holiday season in full swing, we brought Sean to The Center located at 2nd & PCH in Long Beach, California for some holiday cheer, and there we learned that one is never too old for Santa -- especially when there are gifts to be had! We also learned a little more about this kiddo, too.

Sean is a talented 10-year-old boy who loves drawing. He can draw just about anything and is especially good at drawing comics. And at this stage, Sean’s penchant is primarily towards YouTube and video games and he pictures himself as a future YouTuber or a videogame designer.

Sean does really well in settings where there’s a lot of structure. Sean is a morning person who likes getting up early to get his day started. And while it sometimes takes some nudging, Sean is able to keep his room in tip-top shape.

Sean thrives on one-on-one attention and is good with animals, particularly favoring cats. So much so that Sean is wishing for a forever family that can include feline members in the home.

And how did Santa do in gifting Sean during our visit? Super Mario Brothers was a definite score in Sean’s eyes. To help Sean score the permanent family he deserves, we encourage everyone to tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367) to learn more about adopting.