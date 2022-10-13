Wednesday's Child: Meet Cat, teen in foster care looking for forever home

Cat is a 16-year-old teenager looking to help plant Earth and make the world a better place.

Cat, whose pronouns are they/them/their, is in foster care and looking for the perfect family.

One of Cat’s favorite pastimes is gardening, they also like to draw and sketch.

One of Cat’s greatest concerns is the condition of our planet Earth, and Cat is focused on making it a better place. Cat would like to have an adoptive family whose members are accepting, kind and understanding. They are looking forward to getting immersed into the family culture of their future forever family and learning new perspectives.

To learn more about adopting, call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).