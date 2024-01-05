Wednesday's Child: Cat would love a forever family

Here’s a real cool Cat who is genuinely interested in the circumstances of others as well as the condition of planet Earth!

Cat (b. July 2006) is thoughtful and reflective and has a caring and compassionate heart. Cat, whose pronouns are they/them/their, is very artistic by nature and likes to draw and sketch. Cat has expressed interest in a career in theater management, so we brought them to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, CA to get a behind-the-scenes look at a production of The Nutcracker!

Cat got to meet both the Stage Manager as well as the Creative Director for the show. In no time flat Cat was becoming privy to elements not always visible to the audience that coalesce to make a production a successful one.

One of Cat’s favorite pastimes is gardening. Cat has an array of colorful pots where they can place plants into pots which match the vibe and personality they sense about each plant. He particularly likes sustainable plants such as cacti and succulents. One of Cat’s greatest concerns is the condition of our planet and Cat is focused on making it a better place.

Cat would like to have an adoptive family whose members are accepting, kind, and understanding. Cat is looking forward to getting immersed into the family culture of their future forever family and learning new perspectives. If you can see your family members’ lives being intertwined with Cat’s, please let us know. We don’t want any pause in finding the right family for Cat!

To see more of our time with Cat, tune into Wednesday’s Child. Then call 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT) to learn more about adopting a child from foster care.