'Significant storm event' to bring rain, wind, snow to LA: What to expect

Los Angeles is about to experience its first "significant storm event" in three months.

According to the National Weather Service, this Pacific storm system is bringing an atmospheric river moisture source with it, resulting in significant rainfall in our area late Sunday to Monday.

Here's what you need to know.

When is the storm coming?

According to latest rain estimates for the upcoming storm system, rain is expected to start in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon and continue to travel south and reach Los Angeles by Sunday night.

Showers and maybe even some thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday, so early morning commuters are advised to leave early as traffic delays are expected due to the wet commute.

Graphic: National Weather Service Los Angeles

How much rain will we get?

"Most areas will get a soaking, which is needed," the National Weather Service said.

Officials said most coastal and valley areas will see somewhere between -.50-1.5", while the foothills and mountains will see 1-3" between Sunday and Monday night.

Graphic: National Weather Service Los Angeles

What about snow?

Snow will only be an issue at higher elevations with Monday's storm, the National Weather Service said.

Snow levels are likely to be above 7,000 feet dropping late Monday, the agency said, while elevations above 6000 feet may get 6-10".

Graphic: National Weather Service Los Angeles

Be Prepared

People are advised to delay outdoor projects, and if driving expect heavy traffic delays early Monday.

For more weather-related travel alerts and tips, visit the National Weather Service's website.

When will we see relief?

You can expect a small break in showers with more activity developing overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to move east after Tuesday.

