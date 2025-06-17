Waymo's driverless cars are coming to these LA neighborhoods this week

The Brief Waymo is expanding its coverage area in Los Angeles this week. Starting Wednesday, driverless rides will be available in areas like Playa del Rey, Ladera Heights, Silver Lake and more. The company has



Waymo is expanding its driverless ride service, Waymo One, to nearly 100 more square miles of Los Angeles County this week, in addition to increased coverage in the Bay Area.

What we know:

The company announced the move on X on Tuesday. After expanding their coverage area in the Bay Area on Tuesday, Waymo will expand to several LA neighborhoods starting on Wednesday, June 18.

Waymo's robotaxis currently operate in about 90 square miles of Los Angeles County, from downtown LA west to Santa Monica and from West Hollywood down to Inglewood.

On Wednesday, the self-driving cars will offer rides in more communities like Echo Park, Silver Lake, Playa del Rey and Ladera Heights.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Waymo's driverless car coverage in Los Angeles County as of June 17, 2025. (Credit: Waymo.com)

By the numbers:

According to The Verge, the company's coverage area is expanding by about 80 square miles in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, totaling about 250 square miles in California.

Stats from the company say that driverless Waymo taxis have driven nearly 10 million miles in the Los Angeles area through March 2025. Waymo says that driverless rides account for 88% fewer crashes that result in serious injuries or worse, "compared to an average human driver."

What we don't know:

While the company's data includes crashes "regardless of who was at fault," it doesn't specify how many of those were the driverless taxis' fault.

Dig deeper:

Waymo taxis have been the center of controversy in the Los Angeles area over the last several months. Just days ago, protesters set fire to several of the autonomous vehicles. The company paused its rideshare service in the LA area last weekend ahead of more protests.

Santa Monica residents have signed a petition complaining about "noise pollution" from charging stations near Euclid Street and Broadway.