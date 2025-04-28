Waymo responds to noise complaints from Santa Monica residents

The Brief Residents in a Santa Monica neighborhood where 24/7 Waymo charging stations are located are sounding the alarm on the "noise pollution" plaguing the area. The city has already determined the sound does not violate noise standards. Waymo said it has taken several measures to reduce the noise, including buying quieter equipment.



Waymo is responding to growing concerns from residents over noise at its Santa Monica lot.

In a statement, Waymo said it is committed to "being a positive presence in Santa Monica."

"We are in ongoing conversation with the City’s Department of Transportation, and are actively working with the agency as we explore and implement mitigations that address neighbors’ concerns," a spokesperson said.

This comes after upset residents voiced concerns about the noise coming from the Waymo charging stations located near Euclid and Broadway. The area is surrounded by homes, schools, and several businesses.

An online petition created by resident Christopher Potter called the "noise pollution" from the autonomous vehicles an "incessant disturbance" that is disrupting their daily lives.

"The elementary school across the street already has parents backing up the street to pick up their kids . . . now add the constant stream of driverless vehicles (by some estimates 200 an hour) running in and out of the two lots in Santa Monica is crazy," the petition reads.

Waymo said it has already taken several measures to help reduce the noise, such as limiting working hours and buying quieter equipment.

According to Waymo, the city has also taken sound measurements at the facility, and that report confirmed noise levels did not amount to a violation of the city's code.

The company is setting up an email address where neighbors can report issues.

