Waymo responds to noise complaints from Santa Monica residents
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Waymo is responding to growing concerns from residents over noise at its Santa Monica lot.
In a statement, Waymo said it is committed to "being a positive presence in Santa Monica."
"We are in ongoing conversation with the City’s Department of Transportation, and are actively working with the agency as we explore and implement mitigations that address neighbors’ concerns," a spokesperson said.
SUGGESTED: Waymo passenger almost misses flight after car drives in circles
This comes after upset residents voiced concerns about the noise coming from the Waymo charging stations located near Euclid and Broadway. The area is surrounded by homes, schools, and several businesses.
An online petition created by resident Christopher Potter called the "noise pollution" from the autonomous vehicles an "incessant disturbance" that is disrupting their daily lives.
"The elementary school across the street already has parents backing up the street to pick up their kids . . . now add the constant stream of driverless vehicles (by some estimates 200 an hour) running in and out of the two lots in Santa Monica is crazy," the petition reads.
SUGGESTED: Waymo is coming to Los Angeles freeways, company announces
Waymo said it has already taken several measures to help reduce the noise, such as limiting working hours and buying quieter equipment.
According to Waymo, the city has also taken sound measurements at the facility, and that report confirmed noise levels did not amount to a violation of the city's code.
The company is setting up an email address where neighbors can report issues.
SUGGESTED: Waymo vehicle vandalized during street takeover near Beverly Center
The Source: Information for this story is from a Waymo spokesperson and the Change.org petition.