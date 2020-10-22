Water main break in Hollywood causes road closure on Cahuenga Boulevard

A section of Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway was flooded Thursday morning due to a water main break.

The 12-inch cast-iron pipe burst near 2200 N. Cahuenga Blvd. just before 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Cahuenga Blvd. is currently closed between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue. The closure is expected to last between eight and 10 hours.

LADWP said the water main break only affected 16 customers.