Watching a street race? You could be fined $1,000 in Santa Ana

Have you ever seen a street race? Attending one could now cost you a big fine.

A proposal making its way through Santa Ana City Council could charge street racing spectators with a $1,000 fine.

Spectators knowingly standing within 200 feet of races or dangerous street events would get warnings, but eventually could be fined or end up with a six month jail sentence.

Councilmembers are still working on the wording of the proposal and coming to agreement on issues like, how do you tell who is a participant vs. someone who stepped out of the house when they heard the loud screeching of tires.

Recent street racing events have gotten huge, with hundreds of people showing up to see cars do donuts and race.

A multi-agency task force in Orange County, which includes the Santa Ana Police Department, has been busy since last fall with 124 operations, over 2,000 citations for drivers, 261 cars impounded, and more than two hundred arrests.

But if they could target onlookers and reduce the crowds, that would help, say law enforcement officials. First, it would decrease the number of injuries, but it might discourage onlookers, in turn, the appeal to have the events all the time.

A second reading on the amended law will happen in June, and it looks likely that something will get passed.