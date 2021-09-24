Volunteer opportunities to help combat hunger in SoCal

Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million people… but an estimated 1 in 5 struggle with food security. Those numbers were likely worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, as families were affected by pay cuts and job losses. Now the county estimates at least 1 in 4 of our neighbors may not know where their next meal will come from.



There are several ways you can help make sure families in the Southland have access to healthy, nutritious meals. Whether you’d like to offer your time and volunteer, donate in person, or even make a monetary donation online… you can help make a difference. Below is a list of just a few options available in all five Southland counties.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

How to help Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Food Bank

Food For Soul

Hollywood Food Coalition

Food Bank Of Southern California

Food Cycle LA

Lasagna Love

How to help Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank – Orange County

Orange County Food Bank

South County Outreach

United Way Orange County

How to help Ventura County

Food Share Ventura County

Food Forward

No Kid Hungry

United Way Ventura County

How to help Riverside County

Inland Empire Food Bank

RivCo Meals On Wheels

Riverside County Mission

How to help San Bernardino County

Helping Hands Pantry

Food Bank

Volunteer Services Program

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.