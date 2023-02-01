Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a person on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole their one-month-old maltipoo puppy.

The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner who captured the attack on his security cameras. According to police, the attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk outside the business on the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue.

In the footage, the suspect was seen wrestling with the victim. The suspect appeared to have the dog in her hands while the victim had their arm around the suspect's neck. The suspect eventually outmaneuvered the victim, throwing them against the wall of another nearby business and then to the ground, while another person walked by.

Officials said the victim tried to get their maltipoo back, but the suspect continued assaulting them and even pepper sprayed them in the face before taking off north on Eastern Avenue toward Loveland Street.

Police said the suspect is between 18 and 25-years-old, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants, and has auburn hair.

Anyone with information about this attack was asked to call detectives at 562-806-7613 or 562-806-7618.