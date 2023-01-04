Expand / Collapse search

French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Beverly Hills, woman says

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Beverly Hills
FOX 11

Woman says armed men took her French bulldog

It happened in Beverly Hills Tuesday night as she was walking her dog, the woman told police.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Beverly Hills police are investigating after a woman says her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night. 

The victim told authorities she was walking her dog in the 200 block of Rexford Drive just after 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by two armed, masked men who demanded the dog. 

The two men took the pup and got into a getaway car and were last seen heading south. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Beverly Hills police.