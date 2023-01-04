French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Beverly Hills, woman says

Beverly Hills police are investigating after a woman says her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The victim told authorities she was walking her dog in the 200 block of Rexford Drive just after 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by two armed, masked men who demanded the dog.

The two men took the pup and got into a getaway car and were last seen heading south.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beverly Hills police.