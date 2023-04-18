VIDEOS: Bellflower taqueria burglarized twice in less than a month

An investigation is underway after a Bellflower taqueria was burglarized two times in less than one month.

Tacos La Rueda posted the videos of both burglaries on its Instagram page.

The first incident happened March 23 around 3 a.m. Surveillance video from that burglary shows two suspects breaking into the business with what appears to be a sledgehammer. Once the glass is broken, both are seen running inside and ransacking the cash register area. Both suspects are in the restaurant for around sixty seconds before they're seen fleeing the front door. It's unclear what was taken during this crime.

The second burglary happened April 17, three weeks after the March 23 incident.

"Family, unfortunately they got in again and now they took money and tips from the workers," the restaurant captioned the video in Spanish.

The second video shows one suspect dressed in all black and wearing a face mask, using what also appears to be a sledgehammer to gain entry into the restaurant by shattering the glass front door. That suspect goes to the cash register area also and leaves in about 20 seconds with a brown paper bag in hand before getting into the backseat of a SUV that drives away from the scene. Police officers responded to the restaurant and were seen taking a report after the incident.

It's unclear if the same suspects are responsible for both burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

