VIDEO: Oh dear! Wild deer runs loose inside Sam's Club in Riverside County

Even this deer couldn't pass up a good bargain!

Early Thursday afternoon, the Corona Police department received several calls regarding a "runaway deer" in a Sam's Club.

The young buck allegedly ran through yards, jumped a wall and took a brief dip in a backyard pool, all before entering the warehouse retail store located on Ontario Ave.

The deer can be seen on video running through the aisles of Sam's Club, as officers attempt to catch up with the animal.

Wild deer caught on camera running through Sam's Club. (Corona Police)

Corona police eventually captured the deer and held him until animal control officers arrived.

Corona Animal Control then took custody of the deer and released him safely back into the wild.