Chuck E. Cheese in West Hills vandalized

Authorities are searching for a group of alleged vandals who used rocks to break several windows of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Los Angeles overnight.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at the family chain franchise on Vanowen Street in LA's West Hills neighborhood.

Surveillance camera footage shows four men, who police told FOX 11 appeared to be "young men," pull up in a car, talk for a while or sit inside, then walk out. The four men are then seen grabbing rocks and throwing them at the windows until they are able to shatter two of them.

SUGGESTED:

Police said the suspects did not go inside and nothing was stolen.

The costly vandalism resulted in damage to the windows worth up to $1,000 each.

Detectives continue to analyze surveillance video from security cameras to identify the suspect vehicle.