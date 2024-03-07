1 hospitalized after shots reportedly fired on 60 Freeway

A shooting was under investigation on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry Thursday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officials said the shooting was reported on the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Crossroads Parkway exit at 6:10 a.m.

One person was sent to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

SkyFOX flew overhead and showed traffic was stalled as investigators searched for shell casings and other evidence.

Traffic in the area is currently closed to all traffic and authorities did not provide a timeline as to when the lanes will reopen.

