VIDEO: Thieves smash thru gate with car, steal from Glassell Park business

A group of thieves used a hatchback to smash through a gate and then steal from a Glassell Park business.

Aaron Baggaley is the latest victim as the suspects drove their vehicle into the Delta Construction & Electric Co. on North San Fernando Road. Baggaley tells FOX 11 the thieves stole equipment and music instruments from his business.

Baggaley said the getaway car, a blue Kia Soul, was stolen from an impound yard owned by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The owner says the thieves stole six of his family's guitars, studio microphones and construction tools.

Baggaley's business is now boarded up, leaving him feeling fed up with the elected officials.

"I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for [Joe] Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom," he said. "I'm sick of it. It's like at some point, you have to give me a reason to vote for you again."

"It's really freaking difficult to survive," Baggaley adds.

LAPD is instigating the incident. As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced.