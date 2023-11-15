Suspect wanted in violent follow-home robberies was arrested 5 times for robbery in 18 months

Police in Los Angeles are asking for the public's help in finding Dashawn Dow, a 20-year-old resident of Los Angeles, suspected in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

According to the LAPD, on October 2, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., surveillance footage captured a grey Maserati tailing a male and female victim into the parking structure of their North Hollywood apartment complex. Confronted by two armed suspects upon exiting their vehicle, the victims, fearing for their lives, complied with the demands, resulting in the loss of money and jewelry.

Another incident occurred on October 10, 2023, around 12:10 a.m., in the parking structure of a North Hollywood apartment complex. A male and female victim were accosted by two male suspects. One suspect forcibly tried to take the victim's watch, and when resisted, the other suspect brandished a gun against the victim's chest. Fearing for his life, the victim surrendered his belongings, and the suspects fled to a waiting getaway vehicle. Detectives believe Dow was involved in both incidents and used a firearm.

Dow, arrested five times for robbery in the past 18 months, managed to post bond after each arrest. He is identified in two other follow-home style robberies in downtown Los Angeles and is a person of interest in additional criminal investigations. Dow is currently at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Dow's whereabouts, contact Detectives Mrakich and Delph at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lapdonline.org by clicking on "Anonymous Web Tip."